Cauvery river strike brings Bengaluru to a halt, many stranded at airport

September 9, 2016 | By :

Bengaluru, Sep 09: A Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits on Friday to protest against the Supreme Court’s direction to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu threw normal life out of gear in many parts of the state including Bengaluru.

Flights at Bengaluru airport were affected as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists protested at the departures gate at Bengaluru airport. At many spots at the airports, people were lying down and waiting.
