Cauvery row can only be solved within legal ambit: Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Sep 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted this message regarding the violence over Cauvery waters that has gripped both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Dear brothers and sisters,

The situation that has emerged in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as a fallout of the issue of distribution of the waters of the Cauvery river, is distressful. I am personally pained at the developments.

Violence cannot provide a solution to any problem. In a democracy, solutions are found through restraint and mutual dialogue.

This dispute can only be solved within the legal ambit. Breaking the law is not a viable alternative. The violence and arson seen in the last two days is only causing loss to the poor, and to our nation’s property.

Whenever the country has faced adverse circumstances, the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, just like people across the country, have always handled the situation with sensitivity.

I appeal to the people of the two states, to display sensitivity, and also keep in mind their civic responsibilities.

I trust you will keep national interest and nation building above all else, and give priority to restraint, harmony, and finding a solution, eschewing violence, destruction and arson.