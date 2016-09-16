Cauvery row: Karnataka doctors forced to smuggle patient across state borders under cover of darkness to receive a liver transplant

Bengaluru, September 16: Doctors in Karnataka’s capital smuggled a desperately ill patient across state borders under cover of darkness to receive a liver transplant after police said violent protests would make a journey by ambulance too dangerous.

Police had halted traffic between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka after protesters angered by water shortages began rioting and torching vehicles, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The move forced doctors at a Karnataka hospital to come up with an alternative plan after a liver for transplant became available for their patient at a hospital in Tamil Nadu.

Arikichenin Olithselvan, a doctor at the Manipal Hospital in Karnataka, said they had to ditch their ambulance and wheel the 55-year-old man across the border before finding a local ambulance to ferry him on to the hospital where the operation would take place.

“We had to take out the patient from ambulance and put him on a wheel chair,” he told AFP on Friday.

“They (police) did not want to take chance in allowing our ambulance with a serious patient cross the border.”

Vehicles from both the states were stoned and burnt by protesters over the sharing of the Cauvery River water, police have not been allowing even ambulances with Karnataka number plates to drive into Tamil Nadu across the tense border.

Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Karnataka and a curfew was declared after protesters set buses and cars ablaze this week.

The protests erupted after the Supreme Court ordered Karnataka to release water from Cauvery River, which starts in drought-hit Karnataka, to ease a shortage in Tamil Nadu until later this month.

Two people have been killed in the violence in Bengaluru.

Olithselvan said the 12-hour transplant operation had gone well and the patient was recovering.