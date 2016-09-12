Cauvery row: Petrol bomb hurled at Chennai eatery, bus vandalised

Chennai, Sep 12: A petrol bomb was hurled at the Kannadiga-owned New Woodlands Hotel in Mylapore, Chennai, in the early hours of Monday, an attack believed to be a fallout of the ongoing Cauvery water dispute between the two states. No arrests have been made so far, nor has there been any information on the extent of damage.

Founded 70 years ago, the New Woodlands Hotel is one of the most famous eateries in Chennai serving vegetarian fare.

In another incident, a bus from Karnataka was vandalised by activists of actor Seemans Naam Tamilar Katchi in Rameswaram.

The party workers beat up the driver, asking for information if he was ferrying Kannadigas.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court started hearing Karnatakas plea to restrict the quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu. The former requested the SC to suspend its September 5 order asking to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.