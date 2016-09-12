Cauvery row: Section 144 imposed in Bangalore, Rapid Action Force deployed, pro-Kannada activists threaten ‘rail roko’ from Sept 15

Bengaluru: Massive violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on Monday in the wake of Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, reported Zee News.

The authorities imposed Section 144 in the city after the Cauvery river water dispute sparked off sporadic incidents of violence in parts of the city today.

“We have imposed prohibitory orders in the city in the wake of Cauvery water protest,” state Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

#CauveryIssue : As A Preventive Measure #Section144 CrPC Is Imposed In Bengaluru City From 1700 Hours Today @CPBlr — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) September 12, 2016

The Bengaluru metro services were also completely shut down as a precautionary measure. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) and at least 15,000 police personnel have been deployed in large number across the city to control the violence as Cauvery water tension escalated between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after Supreme Court’s latest verdict today.

The pro-Kannada activists today gheraoed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Karnataka and announced to launch ‘rail roko agitation’ in the state from September 15.

CM Siddaramaiah, on Twitter posted the letter to Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and has appealed her to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in her state.

Several trucks, school buses and bus stands have been set on fire by the pro-Kannada protestors in west Bengaluru, according to the news report on Zee News.

The city police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the agitators at Satellite bus stand on the Mysore road. Several TV reports said schools and colleges shut down voluntarily, sending students home.

A number of school buses are said to have been stranded in parts of Bengaluru. Massive traffic jams are also being reported from different parts of the city.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) today suspended all bus services to Tamil Nadu while police jeeps were positioned along the border to warn vehicles against entering that state.

In Nayandahalli, a few vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration number were reportedly set on fire by protestors who were shouting anti-Tamil Nadu slogans.

In Chamarajanagar, a truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration number was stoned by miscreants. According to another report, Tamil residents of Pandavapura have also been reportedly attacked by a group of attackers.

In afternoon today, four cadres of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazagam were arrested on charges of vandalizing a Karnataka-based hotel in the city.

A group of pro-Tamil activists attacked the New Woodlands Hotel in Chennai over the ongoing Cauvery water row between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the wee hours today.

The hotel staff told media that at least six petrol bombs were hurled by the activists at the restaurant, which is owned by Krishna Rao, a Karnataka citizen.

The attack happened when at least 10 men entered the hotel and shouted slogans against Karnataka. They damaged tables and other property of the restaurant, and also damaged window panels.

The security personnel were at the hotel at the time of the attack but no one came forward to stop the attackers.

Before vacating the attack site, the attackers left a one-page note, which said that if Tamils were targeted in Karnataka, petrol bombs would continue to be thrown at Karnataka-based establishments in Tamil Nadu.

There are also reports of several Karnataka vehicles being attacked by pro-Tamil activists in Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu today.

Naam Tamilar Katchi party workers today vandalised a bus in Rameswaram. As per the report, the party goons assaulted the bus driver and threatened him for ferrying Kannadigas even when the state is facing protest from Karnataka over the release of Cauvery water.

The developments come a day after a video showing a Tamil Nadu youth being assaulted by a group of boys in Karnataka went viral on social media. A 22-year-old was hauled up in Bengaluru yesterday by a gang for his social media posts that criticised Kannada film stars over ongoing Cauvery water war with Tamil Nadu. No action has so far been taken on the matter.

Meanwhile, a report of counter attacks being taken place in Karnataka has emerged. According to CNN-News18, several Tamil Nadu-run lorries and cabs came under attacks from a group of miscreants in Bapuji Nagar of Bengaluru district of Karnataka.

Six shops run by Tamilians were also ransacked in Mandya district this morning.

On the other hand, in a major development, the Supreme Court today modified its previous ruling on sharing of Cauvery river water and directed the Karnataka government to release 12,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily till September 20.

The apex court passed the order in response to an appeal filed by the Karnataka government seeking a direction to reduce the quantum of water to be released from Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu from 15,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs.

The apex court, however, expressed its displeasure over non-implementation of its earlier order on Cauvery water sharing by the Karnataka government.