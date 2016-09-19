Cauvery Supervisory Committee to decide today on quantum of water to be released to TN and other states

New Delhi, September 19: The meeting of Cauvery Supervisory Committee to decide on the quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu and other states will take place today.

The meeting chaired by Union Water Resources Secretary Shashi Shekhar earlier on September 12, tried to reach a conclusion but Tamil Nadu and Karnataka did not agree to a particular figure of release of water.

During the discussions, it was found that certain information related to unauthorised withdrawal of water were unavailable.

The committee decided not to pass an order which is not backed by supportive data.

It was decided that Central Water Commission would draw up a new protocol of online collection of data of rainfall and flow of water on real time basis which may be shared with all the concerned states.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and senior officials of Kerala.