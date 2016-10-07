Cauvery team visits Karnataka, aims to distribute water in judicious manner

Bengaluru,Oct7:The ‘technical team’ led by Chairman GS Jha on Friday visited the Cauvery basin areas to assess the ground situation in Karnataka and said their aim is to is distribute water in a judicious manner between the two states. Jha said that the team will visit the entire command within the shortest possible time. Jha told ANI that Karnataka irrigation minister MB Patil has submitted a memorandum and would consider the same.

“The team’s aim is to distribute water between the two states in judicious manner. We’ll be visiting the entire command within the shortest possible time,” Jha said.

“We will put forward the ground realities and will submit it to the high command,” he added.

Stating that Karnataka has submitted a memorandum before the committee, Jha said, “The irrigation minister has very nicely submitted the issues concerning the state and we have very carefully taken note of all these issues.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Water Resources Minister MB Patil said the central Government team headed by the central water commission chairman and others visited here and listened to a detailed presentation.

“The team was briefed in detail and they have now understood what is Karnataka’s exact situation,” Paril said. “They will look into things like availability of water and assess the requirement and has assured that they will do a fair job,” he added.

The technical team will visit the river basin along with nominees of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala to submit a report in the Supreme Court by October 17. The court will hear the matter on October 18.