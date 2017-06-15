CBFC’s decision to issue an ‘A’ certificate to Phullu merely because it talks about menstruation not justified

New Delhi, June15:The CBFC’s decision to issue an ‘A’ certificate to Phullu merely because it talks about menstruation seems unfair, the comparison to Padman, at this time, seems unjustified.

The government may be supporting Kumar’s next release, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, because it complements their flagship campaign of Swachh Bharat Mission. One can’t assume they would do the same for Padman — especially since they seem to have turned a deaf ear to the countless pleas opposing ‘Lahu ka lagaan‘ or tax on sanitary napkins.

As long as there is no clarification from the CBFC, Saxena’s concerns about the adult certification are valid. But perhaps there’s some minor solace to be found in the fact that the board is sticking to its role of certifying films rather than censoring them.

Watch the trailer for Phullu here: