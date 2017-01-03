CBI-arrests-Chandigarh-head-constable-in-bribery-case

Chandigarh , Jan. 3: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a head constable posted at Police Station, Sector-31, Chandigarh for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.5,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered under Section 7 of PC Act, 1988 against head constable on the allegations that a complaint was lodged against complainant & his friend in the said police station and the head constable visited the house of the complainant on several times.

During meeting with complainant, the head constable demanded Rs.20,000 for not taking any action against them and threatened that in case of non-payment of the bribe, he would arrest them. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs.5, 000 as first installment.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Head constable red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.5,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted in the office and residence of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents. (ANI)