CBI arrests Income Tax Commissioner BB Rajendra Prasad on graft charges, Rs 1.4 crores seized

Mumbai, May 3: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested six people including BB Rajendra Prasad, the incumbent Income Tax Commissioner of Mumbai, on charges of receiving bribes from a corporate house, The ANI reported.

The case came to light when the CBI raided Prasad’s office premises after the news of him granting undue favour to a particular company reached the CBI.

According to an ANI report, Rs 1.5 crore was seized by the CBI during the raid. Rs 16 lakh that was paid by a major conglomerate was also seized by the sleuths.