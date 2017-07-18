CBI arrests Indian Forest Service officer Birendra Chaudhary for accepting bribe

Chandigarh/Punjab, July 18: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Birendra Chaudhary, who is also the member secretary Chandigarh pollution control committee, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh.

The CBI acted on a complaint that alleged a show cause notice was served to the complainant by Chaudhary regarding revoking of consent issued earlier to the complainant. Chaudhary demanded and accepted the bribe for not taking any adverse action. Searches were conducted at the premises of Chaudhary. He would be produced in the Competent Court at Chandigarh today.(ANI)