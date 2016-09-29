CBI arrests senior civil judge in bribery case

New Delhi,Sept29: CBI has arrested a senior judge of Tis Hazari court while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs four lakh from a lawyer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a senior judge of Tis Hazari court while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a lawyer.

A CBI source said Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal, civil judge, Tis Hazari court was arrested while allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 4 lakh from an advocate, who was appointed as local commissioner by her in a case she was adjudicating.

They said it is alleged that Rs 4 lakh was the first instalment of total demand of Rs 20 lakh demanded by her.

The source said she will be presented before a court on Thursday.