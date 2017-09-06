CBI books former Haryana IAS and ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda’s key aide in DA case

Chandigarh/September 6: The CBI has registered a disproportionate assets case against Murari Lal Tayal, who was principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

According to reports, The FIR, registered on Monday evening, men tions that Tayal amassed Rs 10 crore assets during 2006-14, but could not explain the sources of income. CBI’s anti-crime branch (ACB), Chandigarh, has booked Murari Lal Tayal and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 109 (abetment) of the IPC.

Tayal, a 1976 batch IAS officer, now retired, had also served as member of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) Tayal, who is already under CBI scanner in the case of land allotment irregularities in Manesar (Gurgaon), has been booked along with his wife Savita Tayal, son Kartik Tayal and daughter Malvika Tayal as well as a firm Kappac Pharma Limited and other unknown persons.

Tayal, is considered close to former Haryana CM Hooda and had served as his principal secretary from March 6, 2005, October 31, 2009. He was later appointed as member of CCI. Even his wife Savita, who had retired as a college principal, was appointed as member of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) by the Hooda government.

As per the CBI report, Tayal was close to Hooda and had played a vitalrole in important administrative decisions, including release of land in Manesar district of Gurgaon.

While issuing the directions for registration of an FIR, head of Chandigarh’s CBI branch Ram Gopal has mentioned that on examining the material available, there appears sufficient ground to order an investigation in the said offence alleged to have been committed by Tayal and others.

A complete list of properties owned by Tayal and his family in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi has been given in the FIR. Agency has appointed inspector Krishan Chand as the investigating officer of the case.