CBI books IBM and Air India officials in Rs 225 crore software scam

New Delhi [India], Jan. 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against unknown officials of Air India, German Software company and another company of from the USA and other unknown persons regarding improper procurement of software for Rs.225 Crores (approx.) by Air India in 2011.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against unknown officials of Air India, German Software company & another company of USA and other unknown persons U/s 120B r/w 420 of IPC & Sec. 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act 1988 on a reference from Central Vigilance Commission. The allegations are regarding improper procurement of software for Rs.225 Crores (approx.) by Air India in 2011,” the CBI said in a statement.

This matter had earlier been enquired into by CVO Air India who in his report to CVC had found a number of irregularities in this procurement.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court asked the CBI to investigate the alleged scandal in the purchase and leasing of aircraft by Air India between 2004 and 2008 when the Congress-led UPA was in office.

According to the charges by the NGO- Centre for Public Interest Litigation, allotments of bilateral routes to private airlines at the expense of the national carrier were also included. (ANI)