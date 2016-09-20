CBI carries out searches at Multi Commodity Exchanges

September 20, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Sep 20: CBI carries out searches at Multi Commodity Exchange in a case of starting a stock exchange in alleged violation of norms.

The search operation is also going on at MCX, Metropolitan Stock Exchange and at the residences of NSEL directors Jignesh Shah, Joseph Massey and Shrikant Javelgekar. The three were also on the boards of MCX and MSEI.
The federal agency is also carrying out searches of at least five current and former officials of markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. These officials were named in the FIR filed by the CBI.
The CBI is believe to be investigating their roles in the licence grant case as well as in the Rs 5,600 crore National Spot Exchange crisis.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
Medical college scam: Delhi court issues notice to CBI
Supreme Court Of India
SC pulls up CBI’s Special Investigation Team in Manipur fake encounters probe
SC may not to hear Judge BH Loya death case on Monday
CBI questions Farooq Abdullah on cricket scam
Waited for seven years; couldn’t find concrete evidence: CBI Judge in 2G case verdict
CBI courts clean chit to Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G scam that led to downfall of UPA
Top