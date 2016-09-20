CBI carries out searches at Multi Commodity Exchanges

Mumbai, Sep 20: CBI carries out searches at Multi Commodity Exchange in a case of starting a stock exchange in alleged violation of norms.

The search operation is also going on at MCX, Metropolitan Stock Exchange and at the residences of NSEL directors Jignesh Shah, Joseph Massey and Shrikant Javelgekar. The three were also on the boards of MCX and MSEI.

The federal agency is also carrying out searches of at least five current and former officials of markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. These officials were named in the FIR filed by the CBI.

The CBI is believe to be investigating their roles in the licence grant case as well as in the Rs 5,600 crore National Spot Exchange crisis.