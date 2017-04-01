CBI charges Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, wife in illegal assets case

New Delhi, April 01: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charge sheet against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and some others in a disproportionate assets case (DA Case) on Friday, soon after the Delhi high court refused to quash the FIR and lifted the stay on the arrest.

The high court dismissed the Chief Minister’s claim that the First Information Report is the result of “political vendetta”, paving the way for proceedings which were stalled following the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s October 1, 2015 order that restrained Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)from filing the charge sheets.

Virbhadra Singh had earlier filed a plea, demanding the Delhi High Court quash Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) FIR against him. The First Information Report alleged that Virabhadra and his wife Pratibha Singh had allegedly amassed property worth Rs 6 crore when he served as Union Steel Minister.

The National Investigation agency had started a formal probe in the case nearly two years ago against the Chief Minister, his wife, Anand Chauhan, a Life Insurance Corporation agent, and a few others.

After Justice Vipin Sanghi passed the verdict, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the charge sheet in a special court against nine people, including the 82-year-old Congress member, for abetment, forgery and under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that Virbhadra Singh, who was questioned by agency sleuths several times in Delhi, had amassed assets worth Rs 10.30 crore, about 192 percent more than his known sources of income.

The 500-page charge sheet has arrayed around 225 witnesses and 442 documents.