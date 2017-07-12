CBI conducts raids in Kolkata and Ranchi on 30 locations of shell companies

Kolkata,July12:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at 30 locations in Ranchi and Kolkata in connection with shell companies suspected of being involved in hawala dealings.

According to reports, CBI is carrying out raids at 14 locations in Kolkata and 16 in Ranchi. Raids are also being conducted at premises ofTapas K Dutta, principal secretary, Income Tax-Department at Salt Lake in Kolkata and Ranchi.

West Bengal: CBI raids premises of Tapas K Dutta, principal secretary, IT-department-Ranchi in Salt Lake, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/xQV2WNEChV

