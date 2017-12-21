CBI courts clean chit to Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G scam that led to downfall of UPA

New Delhi, Dec 21: The 2G Scam was one of the biggest scam that shook the entire nation and a ruling government. A scam that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India have observed, caused a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the national exchequer.

Moreover, the scam involving politicians of the ruling government led to the downfall of Manmohan Singh-headed UPA government.

A Raja, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and 15 other accused have been acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case on Thursday. The verdict was pronounced by the special CBI court in New Delhi. It was delivered on the cases lodged by CBI and Enforcement Directorate against A Raja, Kanimozhi, and others.

While ranking it number 2 on its list of top abuses of power, the American magazine Time called the 2G scam “an epic corruption scandal that has challenged it’s [the UPA government’s] once unbreakable grip on power.” The Watergate scandal bagged the Rank 1 in the magazine, which led to the resignation of US President Richard Nixon over allegations of political espionage and illegal surveillance.

The 2G scam, along with other allegations of corruption, is widely believed to be the chief factors that led to the downfall of the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls that routed Congress.

The main accused in the 2G scam case, which essentially deals with spectrum licenses being sold at throwaway prices and rules being distorted for the benefit of a chosen few, is Andimithu Raja, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader who was the telecom minister at the time. He is alleged to have accepted kickbacks in the form of a Rs 200 crore loan funneled into the DMK’s propaganda arm Kalaingar TV.

As per the charge sheet filed by CBI, Kanimozhi has 100 percent stakes in her family owned Kalaignar TV, her step-mother Dayalu Ammal owns 60 percent stakes in the same channel.

CBI alleged that Kanimozhi was an “active brain” behind the channel’s operations and she worked along with former telecom minister A. Raja to get DB Realty promoter Shahid Balwa to circuitously route 2 billion to Kalaignar TV. According to CBI, Kanimozhi was in regular touch with A Raja regarding the launching of Kalaignar TV channel and its other pending works.

CBI alleges that A Raja was further pursuing the cause of Kalaignar TV not only for getting the registration of the company from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but also for getting it in the DTH operator TATA Sky’s bouquet. She was also summoned by the Income Tax Department, Chennai for alleged tax evasion charges.

The 2G scam case has not only seen high-profile accused but also high-profile witnesses. Anil Ambani, one of India’s leading businessmen, appeared as a prosecution witness in the Delhi court that tried the 2G scam case.

“The prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case, and all accused are acquitted,” judge OP Saini is reported to have said while acquitting all accused in the 2G scam story.

Kanimozhi had a big smile on her face after the Patiala House Court acquitted her and all other accused in the 2G scam case.

“I would love to thank everyone who stood by me,” the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters outside the court.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, reacting to the 2G scam verdict, said he will not comment on the actual judgment. But, “it is established that the said biggest scam that was said to be involved with the highest people in govt is not true (sic),” he said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reacted to the verdict and says, ‘the court judgment has to be respected. I’m glad that the court has pronounced that the massive propaganda against UPA was without any foundation.’

Anyway, the verdict of Patiala Court today not only brings relief to Raja and Kanimozhi, but it also provides some comforts to the opposition party, Indian National Congress.

Moreover, the verdict by the court also gave a renaissance to the political life to DMK leaders Raja and Kanimozhi and it may be reflected in Tamil Nadu Politics also.

The verdict in the 2G scam case comes as Tamil Nadu sees a crucial by-poll being held in RK Nagar, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s constituency. DMK’s Marudhu Ganesh is also contesting in the by-poll.