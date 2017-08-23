CBI Court’s verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Haryana police declare section 144

Chandigarh/ Haryana, August 23: Thousands of policemen and paramilitary troops deployed in Punjab and Haryana with section 144 imposed in several places following Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court’s verdict in the 15 year old rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

CBI had registered a case against the self-styled godman in 2002 following the allegations of molesting two Sadhvis (women followers) surfaced though anonymous letters. Since 2007 the case has been undergoing hearing. In another case involving the murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati, the Dera chief faces trial.

Judgement would be delivered on August 25 by a special CBI court in Panchkula. On the very same day, Gurmeet has been asked to appear before the court. Gurmeet has millions of followers in Punjab, Haryana and in various other places. He is also popular for his “MSG (Messenger of God)” film franchise. These followers, who call themselves as ‘Premis’, came all over to Panchkula for camping near the courthouse. They asked their godman not to appear before the court and even raised violent threats against the same. Thus a verdict against Gurmeet could result in violent outbreaks.

B S Sandhu, Haryana DGP, told that the Haryana police is all set and vigilant to face any critical situation. He added that the Centre has provided 35 companies of paramilitary forces focusing on Sirsa, Fatehabad and Panchkula districts.