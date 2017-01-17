CBI director must be selected on the basis of seniority and merit: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi, Jan 17: Averring that the selection of the candidate for the post of CBI director must be done on basis of merit, seniority and experience, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said officers who have a background of CBI or vigilance should be given preference.

Kharge who is also a part of three-member committee formed for electing the new CBI chief told ANI, “The law says that selection must be made according merit, experience and seniority. Our issue is people who have worked for the CBI, vigilance, Lokayukta should be given preference.”

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three-member committee met yesterday to zero in on the next CBI chief. The panel also comprises the Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

As nearly 49 Indian Police Service officers are in the fray, Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma (1979 batch) is said to be the frontrunner, his batchmate and ITBP Director General Krishna Chaudhary is also in the running.

With Government pushing for Verma’s name, according to reports, a difference in opinion has been formed with Congress citing inexperience as the reason for former’s appointment for the coveted post. This might trigger another confrontation between the government and the opposition.

The Supreme Court in its ruling directed the government to appoint the CBI director by January 16.

The Supreme Court gave its order while hearing a petition last month challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre Rakesh Asthana as the interim CBI chief.

