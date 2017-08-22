CBI files chargesheet against Shahabuddin, 6 others in Bihar journalist murder case

New Delhi August 22: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed charge sheet against Mohammad Shahabuddin, an RJD leader in the murder case of Siwan based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. He was the bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan who was shot dead near Siwan railway station on May 13, 2016.

According to reports, Shahabuddin has been charged with IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and murder. The investigating agency also filed charges against five persons. They were arrested within a few days after the murder.

The CBI officials also mentioned the names of Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Javed, the two other accused who had been granted bail as the probe agency failed to submit chargesheet against them within the stipulated 90 days after their arrest, Sinha said.

Earlier in may 13, 2016, journalist Rajdeo Ranjan was shot down in Siwan as he was returning from the office. Shahabuddin claimed to be in jail when the incident took place, but later he refused to undergo a “lie detection” test also allegedly gave a conflicting version during interrogation.

Shahabuddin has been accused in more than 39 criminal cases including kidnapping and murder. He was transferred to Tihar jail on February 18, 2017.