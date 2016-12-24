CBI names charge against Padma Bhushan oncologist Dr Suresh Advani in fraudulent defunct notes worth Rs 10crore

Mumbai ,Dec24: CBI has registered a case against renowned oncologist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Suresh Advani in its crackdown against black money. CBI has lodged a case against Dr Advani and 5 others for fraudulent transportation of defunct currency of Rs 10 crore in Mumbai.

Dr Suresh Advani is associated with CIIGMA hospital of Aurangabad and is a recipient of Padma Shri in 2002 and Padma Bhushan in 2012. He is India’s one of the leading oncologist also.

The other five persons whose names appear in the CBI complaint are identified as Yogesh B Shiroye, Dharam Raj Thigle, Krish, Gajanand Somnath, BM Shah and Dr Suresh Advani. Except Yogesh and Dr Suresh Advani, the other four accused are officials of the Vaidyanath Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd (VCUBL). CBI has recently arrested three employees of a cooperative bank in Ghatkopar, who were carrying Rs 10 crore of defunct currency inside two gunny bags were caught at Chheda Nagar junction in Chembur.

It is worth to mention here that Vaidyanath Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd has BJP , MP, Pritam Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, as the director of the bank.

The case was also registered against a doctor and others in connection with transportation of the cash. It was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The accused entered into a conspiracy and “fraudulently transported” around Rs25 crore in demonetised currency from the bank’s head office in Beed to its Ghatkopar branch in Mumbai on 19 November for changing it into legal tender, CBI said.

Around Rs15 crore was allegedly deposited with Maharashtra State Urban Co-operative Bank and Rs10.10 crore (Rs10 lakh in Rs2,000 denomination and Rs10 crore in old Rs500 notes) was being transported back to Beed in a car when it was intercepted by Mumbai police.