CBI on Prime accused of Pradyuman's murder: Habitual porn viewer, violent by nature.

Gurugram/Haryana, November 9: The CBI on Wednesday have arrested a Class XI student of the school claiming him to be the prime accused in the killing of a Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur. Both were the students of the Gurugram Ryan International School in Haryana.

CBI had further found that the arrested student is having a history of bad behaviour throughout his school life.

The reports about him even say that the boy often carried a knife inside the school premises. He was even seen carrying the knife on the day in which Pradyuman was killed.

The CBI even found that the accused was very much fond of and was in a habit of watching pornographic videos. While questioning, he even accepted that he had seen similar clips on the day of the murder.

The accused is said to be a pampered son of a wealthy and powerful man. He was also violent by nature who used to kick other kids and threaten them even inside the school campus.

The boy accused was evaluated as a troublemaker who was in a habit of bullying the students in the school.

According to reports, he was not studious. He always wanted to postpone the exams and Parents-teachers meeting. This is being pointed by the CBI as the prime motive of the murder.

As per the statements of two of his classmates, the boy had allegedly told them not to worry about the forthcoming exams as he will do something to handle it.

As investigated by the CBI, the boy did not particularly target the murdered Pradyuman Thakur.

Earlier, there were reports that the accused might have sexually assaulted the victim. But the CBI had ruled out the allegations of a sexual assault.

The Juvenile justice court in Gurugram has remanded the accused in a three-day police custody on Wednesday.

Approximately about two weeks after the murder and investigation by the Haryana police, the case was handed over to the CBI on September 22.The Class 2 student Pradyuman was found with his throat slit, in a pool of blood in the school washroom area.

According to the investigation by the Haryana police, the school bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested. Pradyuman’s father had then claimed that Ashok Kumar was made a scapegoat in the murder case of his son.

And the investigation by the CBI proved that the claims of Pradyuman’s father were right.