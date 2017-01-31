CBI opposes bail pleas in IDBI – Vijay Mallya scam
Mumbai, Jan 31: The CBI on Monday opposed the bail pleas of the nine accused arrested in the alleged Rs 900-crore scam involving Vijay Mallya-owned Kingfisher Airlines. In the reply, copies furnished to the accused chargesheeted last week
The CBI said, “In view of the serious allegations of the accused, grave economic loss suffered by the public exchequer in the instant case, the high status and influence of the accused which could be used to derail the investigation of the case and to enable the investigate agency to complete the investigation in a fair manner, the petition may be dismissed in the interest of justice.” The bail applications will come up for hearing before special judge Hemant S Mahajan on Tuesday.
The CBI bank securities and fraud cell had in July 2015 registered a case of criminal misconduct and conspiracy against unknown IDBI officials showing undue favour to Kingfisher Airlines in disbursement of loans amounting to Rs 900 crore. The pleas include those filed by former CFO of Kingfisher Airlines A Raghunathan, ex-IDBI Bank chairman Yogesh Agarwal , bank’s former deputy managing directors O V Bundellu, B K Batra, two other former officials, S K V Srinivasan and R S Sridhar and the airline’s executives, Shailesh Borkar, A C Shah and Amit Nadkarni. Last week, the special judge sent the accused to judicial custody until February 7.
