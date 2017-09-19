CBI probes into the multi crore chit fund scam in Odisha arrested ruling BJD MLA Pravat Biswal associated with the Sea Shore chit fund company

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 : The CBI probing into the multi crore chit fund scam in Odisha arrested ruling BJD MLA from Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly constituency Pravat Biswal late last night for his alleged link with the Sea Shore chit fund company.

The CBI sleuths picked up Mr Biswal from his residence at Cuttack and brought him to the CBI office in Bhubaneswar for interrogation.

He is likely to be produced before the CBI designated court here today.

Mr Biswal and his wife Laxmi Bilasini Biswal were in the past grilled several times by the central investigative agency in connection with a fraudulent land deal with the Sea Shore Chief Prashan Das.

The chit fund company had duped hundreds of crore form the innocent people of the state.