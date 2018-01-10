CBI questions Farooq Abdullah on cricket scam

New Delhi , Jan 10: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday questioned former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah in connection with Rs 113 crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) irregularity scam.

The case was referred by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

In 2015, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by two cricketers- Majid Yaqoob Dar and Nissar Ahmad Khan – into the alleged scam in the JKCA that had surfaced in 2012, following which the account of the JKCA remained frozen.

The case handed over to the CBI into the alleged embezzlement of funds in the cricket association, headed by Farooq Abdullah. (ANI)

