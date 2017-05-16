CBI raid at homes of former union minister P Chidambaram’s and his son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai
CHENNAI,May16: The home of former union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai is among more than a dozen places raided by the CBI this morning.
In a major blow to Congress, former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram’s houses were raided by CBI today, according to TV reports. A team of CBI officials are carrying out raids at 16 locations across Tamil Nadu, the reports say. The raids began at 6-6.30 am at former Finance Minister Chidambaram’s Chennai residence.
It has been learned that a total of 8 places in Chennai were raided by CBI, as per Times Now report. Apart from Tamil Nadu and Chennai, CBI officials are conducting searches at locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, an ANI report says. It has been learned that raids are being carried out in connection with clearances given to INX Media, as per Indian Express report. TV report says several locations are being raided across India. Chidambaram is in Delhi, the Times Now report says.
In his statement to Times Now, the former Home Minister has accused the Narendra Modi government of using CBI and other agencies against him. “Government’s aim is to silence my voice,” Chidambaram was quoted as saying by Times Now.
Raids are on at 14 places in Chennai. Sources say the searches are linked to the allegation that Karti Chidambaram’s company facilitated clearances for foreign investment to a media company in 2008 for kickbacks.
“The attempt is to grab headlines and create a perception. Why no action for three years?” said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, accusing the government of targeting Mr Chidambaram.
“The total amount of contravention identified on different counts and found to have been committed by M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited in the sale transaction of shares of Vasan (Chennai firm) to overseas investors is around Rs 45 crore.
“Show-cause notice has been issued to M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, its directors and also to Karti P Chidambaram who appears to be the controller and ultimate beneficiary in these transactions,” the ED said in its notice.
The total amount of contravention identified by the ED, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), by M/s Vasan Healthcare Private Limited and its overseas investors on different counts in the investments received from overseas investors is around Rs 2,100 crore and and additional Rs 162 crore, thereby totaling to Rs 2,262 crore.