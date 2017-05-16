CBI raid at homes of former union minister P Chidambaram’s and his son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai

CHENNAI,May16: The home of former union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai is among more than a dozen places raided by the CBI this morning.

In a major blow to Congress, former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram’s houses were raided by CBI today, according to TV reports. A team of CBI officials are carrying out raids at 16 locations across Tamil Nadu, the reports say. The raids began at 6-6.30 am at former Finance Minister Chidambaram’s Chennai residence.

It has been learned that a total of 8 places in Chennai were raided by CBI, as per Times Now report. Apart from Tamil Nadu and Chennai, CBI officials are conducting searches at locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, an ANI report says. It has been learned that raids are being carried out in connection with clearances given to INX Media, as per Indian Express report. TV report says several locations are being raided across India. Chidambaram is in Delhi, the Times Now report says.

In his statement to Times Now, the former Home Minister has accused the Narendra Modi government of using CBI and other agencies against him. “Government’s aim is to silence my voice,” Chidambaram was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Raids are on at 14 places in Chennai. Sources say the searches are linked to the allegation that Karti Chidambaram’s company facilitated clearances for foreign investment to a media company in 2008 for kickbacks.

Mr Chidambaram, one of the top leaders of the Congress, was Finance Minister in the Manmohan Singh government. “The attempt is to grab headlines and create a perception. Why no action for three years?” said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, accusing the government of targeting Mr Chidambaram.

On April 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a show-cause notice to Karti Chidambaram and a firm purportedly linked to him for alleged violations of the FEMA laws to the tune of Rs 45 crore. The agency also issued a similar notice, after over two years of investigations, to another firm M/s Vasan Health Care Private Limited, which is based in Chennai, for alleged forex violations of Rs 2,262 crore, as per PTI report.