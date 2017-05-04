CBI raids office of Delhi health secretary on complaints of money laundering.

New Delhi, May 4: Overall it appears like the Arvind Kejriwal government is in a total upset interminable defilement and nepotism charges. Today, the CBI struck the workplace of the Health secretary in Delhi on complaints on cash launder and criminal conspiracy.Various documents identifying with cash exchanges and Benami accounts has been seized.

Satyendra Jain who was the ex-health minister was expelled from the post after he was observed to be required in genuine tax evasion case a year ago.

Satyendra Jain was gotten by the IT office in 33 crores Benami exchange. The CBI additionally had enlisted a body of evidence against him for assertion on tax evasion amid his residency as health minister in 2015-16. He was likewise reserved for occupying enormous measure of cash through different privately owned businesses amid 2010-2011. He is as of now reserved under the Benami exchange act

The CBI had attacked the health secretary’s office in light of dissension gotten by Delhi government’s Deputy Secretary Vigilance K S Meena. The grievance was additionally documented against Anup Mohta, Director, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya and Aggarwal, a senior inhabitant (SR) for including in criminal trick and defilement under the avoidance of debasement act. It is said that Aggarwal is relative of Kejriwal.

Aggarwal had composed a transcribed application for the post and his arrangement had damaged all standards and skirted methods. Kejriwal government is been straightforwardly supporting defilement and nepotism by empowering Benami exchanges and hawala cash which are being redirected to obscure sources through various organisations.