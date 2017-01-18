CBI to probe against Delhi Dy. CM over irregularities in 'Talk To AK' campaign

| By :

New Delhi [India], Jan. 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection to the alleged irregularities in the 'Talk To AK' social media campaign.

According to CBI sources, the Deputy Minister has been charged on the basis of an alleged violation of extent rule and regulation in the social media campaign 'Talk to AK,' that was being live-streamed on Google, Facebook and YouTube.

'Talk to AK', launched a year ago, was a live interactive session, whereby people used to ask questions on social media platform and Arvind Kejriwal would respond to them.

The programme named 'Talk to AK' is similar to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat.'

It was an hour-long session, where people, who had questions, were asked to log on to 'talktoak.com' or call on 011-2339299.

During the talk session, the Chief Minister used to cover a wide array of issues, especially to the the strenuous relations shared between the Centre and the Delhi Government. (ANI)