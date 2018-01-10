CBSE announces dates for Class 10, 12 exams

New Delhi , Jan 10 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 students will begin taking their board exams from March 5.

According to the date sheet, the exams for Class 10 will conclude on April 4.

However, Class 12 students’ examinations will continue till April 12.

Earlier, the board had said that the date sheet would be released in the first week of January.

The delay in announcement of examination dates left many students anxious as they kept visiting the board website for an update. (ANI)

