CBSE Class 10 board examinations could be revived from 2018 onwards say CBSE Chairman

New Delhi, September 29: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning a big systemic change in the months to come.

CBSE chairman Rajesh Chaturvedi, who was in Patna on Wednesday, said Class 10 board examinations would be revived from 2018 as there is a growing opinion in its favour.

“We will not be able to do it in 2017 as time is short but we will certainly like to go ahead with it from 2018 as it has become important in the context of improving quality. In any case, the state boards are continuing with the board exams,” he said.

Chaturvedi said the matter of re-introducing the examination would be discussed at the next education ministers’ conference and with the ICSE and state boards under the direction of the ministry of human resource development (MHRD).

“Students need to be made to write descriptive answers and not just rely on multiple choice questions,” he added.

Chaturvedi said there was also a growing need for a uniform mechanism for teachers’ recruitment to check arbitrariness. “At present, appointments are made as per suitability and convenience. We are working on it, but the need for a uniform mechanism is felt now,” he said.

The chairman said the CBSE would also plan focused training of secondary and higher secondary teachers. “We will rope in experts like Anand Kumar of Super 30 for the purpose,” he added. Chaturvedi said the board had strengthened its affiliation norms and was working towards eliminating substandard schools.

On growing commercialisation of school education, he said it was important for states to work on improving the quality of government schools.