CBSE class 12th topper Delhi girl Sukriti Gupta trolled on Twitter for scoring 99.4 per cent!

New Delhi, May 21: Post the declaration of class 12th CBSE HSC board exam results 2016, people were amused with the All India topper’s perfect score! Delhi class 12th CNSE board student Sukriti Gupta from Montfort School bagged the top position nationally by securing 497 marks of 500 marks in CBSE class 12th exams 2016.

The CBSE class 12th 2016 pass percentage of girls is 88.58% where as among boys the pass percentage is 78.85%. Sukriti Gupta’s 99.4 percentage score is something which the young student secured with a whole lot of commitment and dedication towards her academic studies.

But it seems that the people on internet are rather amused by her CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII ) score 2016.

Netizens took to micro blogging site Twitter to share their amusement and trolled the all India topper for scoring 497 marks of 500 marks in her CBSE class 12th examination 2016.

All though there are many congratulatory messages pouring in as well, what is dominating the internet right now is the troll messages. This time yet again people on the internet are trolling the topper just like the previous time they did it with Sarthak Agarwal when the board students scored 498 marks. Take a look at the troll messages below.

