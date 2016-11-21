CBSE UGC NET July examination 2016 results declared; You Can Check Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education – CBSE has declared the results of UGC NET examination conducted across the country in July and August, 2016 on their official website – www.cbseresults.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared for CBSE UGC NET 2016 can finally check their result on the site.

NET examination is conducted twice in a year to select candidates for assistant Professor/Lecturer and for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) in colleges and universities across the country.

UGC-Net has three papers. Candidate need to clear cut-off in each of the papers and additionally the cumulative cut-off to qualify.

Here’s how you can check results:

1. Visit the official website- www.cbseresults.nic.in

2. Enter your roll no and date of birth.

3. Click on submit.

4. You can now get access to your results.

Download and save the result for future reference.

About CBSE UGC NET:

On behalf of UGC, the Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) for Indian nationals to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship. NET in conducted in 84 subjects at selected NET Examination cities across the country.