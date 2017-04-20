CCTV foot help nab assailant in murder of local businessman from Simraha police station

Purnia, Apr 20, 2017: Police arrested the prime accused in the sensational killing of a local businessman, having political connections, from Simraha police station area of Bihar’s Araria district , 322 km northeast of Patna, in the wee hours of Thursday.

Krishna Mohan Sah ,65, a businessman who dealt in automobile accessories, was stabbed on Monday evening. Sah’s family had shared with the police a video of the CCTV at the shop that showed a youth, holding a knife, and dragging him by his neck, as Sah bled profusely from the head.

The police have also seized the knife allegedly used in the crime.

The police have identified the murder suspect as Mukesh Kumar Rajak of Gopalpur village of Majhwa panchayat in Forbesganj police station area of the district.

Police said Rajak used to work at Sah’s shop some 2-3 years back. Rajak claimed to have taken the extreme step to kill the businessman after he tried valiantly to recover his dues for the last two years.

If sources were to be believed, Shah was stabbed 20 times. He was rushed to the Forbesganj referral hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police had banked on the CCTV footage of the shop to nab the assailant.

The police had earlier picked up two persons. While one of the arrested persons, working at the trader’s shop, was forwarded to jail, the other was let off.

The business community and BJP leaders had threatened to launch an agitation if the killer was not arrested soon. The BJP had submitted a memorandum to Saharsa district magistrate Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, expressing concern over the rising crime graph in Saharsa and Supaul.

Amit Ranjan, an engineer at a private firm, was gunned down by some unidentified criminals last Sunday. A day later, a political leader and businessman Subhash Singh was shot dead at his shop in Supaul.

Eleven persons have been killed in Saharsa in the last one-and-a-half months.

Efforts to contact superintendent of police proved futile.