CCTV footage will further strengthen my case: Varnika Kundu

Panchkula/Haryana, August 8: With the CCTV footage being recovered from the infamous incident involving the stalking and harassing of Chandigarh’s Varnika Kundu, the latter revealed that the recovered footage would further strengthen her case and aid her fight against the miscreants.

On August 5, Vikas Barala, son of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Haryana unit President Subhash Barala, was arrested on the charges of stalking and harassing the IAS officer’s daughter in Chandigarh. He was, however, granted bail on the same day.

Speaking to ANI, an overwhelmed Varnika, who refused to succumb to the pressure of opposing the accused belonging to the politically-inclined background, said she was ready to fight the battle alone. “Initially, when I decided to raise my concern about the incident, it was just me and my family. When I first voiced my opinion, I was overwhelmed by the support that I got. This goes to show that no matter what family background you belong to, the nation will stand by you if you decide to fight for justice. Along with this, the recovery of the CCTV footage from that night will further strengthen my stand, and give me the thrust to fight stronger,” she said.

Reiterating her faith in the system, Varnika lauded the efforts of the police in helping her fight the battle.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the CCTV footage, which was earlier deemed unavailable, was recovered today. Meanwhile, the victim’s father, IAS officer VS Kundu stated that it’s not a fight with any political leader; it’s with those guys who tried to molest my daughter.

“DGP has assured me all CCTV footage on the route will be secured and taken as evidence. Also, various political party leaders came to me and gave their support but I requested them not to bring politics in this issue. I am not fighting with any political leader; my fight is with those guys who tried to molest my daughter. They have violated the laws brutally and I want to teach them a lesson for what they have done,” victim’s father said.

A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and other accused youth under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of a complaint filed by Varnika. Narrating the horrific ordeal, Varnika had told the media she was lucky for not being the daughter of a common man.

“I’m lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I’m also lucky because I’m not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere,” she had written in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Subhash Barala, finally broke his silence over his son and asserted that he is not using his political influence to pressurize the investigation in the matter. He further said that Varnika, who was stalked by his son, is like his daughter and he will cooperate to bring justice to her.

“Investigation is being done in Varnika Kundu case. Whatever action is required it will be taken against Vikas in this case. BJP bats for daughter’s freedom and Varnika Kundu is like my daughter. Neither I nor BJP is pressuring anyone in this matter,” he told ANI exclusively. (ANI)