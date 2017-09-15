Ceasefire violation by Pakistan at RS Pura sector: One BSF jawan killed, one civilian injured

Srinagar/ J&K, September 15: One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector on Friday, says media reports.

The jawan, identified as identified as Captain Brijendra Bahadur Singh, was succumbed to his injuries. In a span of five days, this is the sixth ceasefire violation by Pakistan. One other civilian was also injured.

Pakistan Army on Friday morning had resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions. BSF sources said, “One BSF trooper has been killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan rangers. They are using mortars, automatics and small arms to target nine BSF posts in Arnia. BSF troopers are retaliating strongly and effectively.” The source added, “heavy firing exchanges are now going on in these areas.”

Villages nearby the international border in Arnia sub-sector is panic stricken. Authorities are keeping vigilant with emergency services to meet any eventuality due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

On Thursday, top LeT commander Abu Ismail, the kingpin of Amarnath attack, and his Pakistani associate were gunned down in a major encounter at J&K.