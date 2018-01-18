Ceasefire violations: Pakistan summons Indian envoy JP Singh

Islamabad, Jan 18: Pakistan’s Director General (SA and SAARC), Dr. Mohamad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Thursday in connection with the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the working boundary today in the Sialkot sector.

Pakistan claimed that the alleged ceasefire resulted in the killing of two civilians (45 years old Perveen Bibi w/o Muhammad Aslam and 20-year old Ayesha d/o Abdul Rasheed), and injures to five others.

Pakistan alleged that the Indian forces, along the Working Boundary, started indiscriminate and unprovoked firing with heavy mortars and automatic weapons since last night on the civilian populated villages in Sialkot. Despite calls for restraint, India continued to indulge in ceasefire violations.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.