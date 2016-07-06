Top
CELEBRATING EID
Boys stand near a swing installed ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in the rebel-held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl applies henna on a hand of a customer at a stall ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A man carries a tray with traditional sweets on his head ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A customer tries on a pair of sunglasses at a stall selling glasses ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Karachi, Pakistan July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Muslim man tries a traditional cap at a stall outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Kolkata, India, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Afghan man makes sweets at a small traditional factory in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan July 4, 2016. REUTERS Omar Sobhani
People stand in the windows of an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sit atop an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women get Henna tattoos (Mehndi) ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Muslims attend a morning prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Moscow, Russia, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A boy inspects a water gun ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in the rebel-held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People raise their hands to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Kolkata, India, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Men stand in a market near displayed clothes ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria July 4, 2016. Picture taken July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Palestinian man prepares salted fish to be sold in a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Youths break their fast at a bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Singapore July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man looks at traditional garments ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Benghazi, Libya, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran al-Fetori