Celebration of the launch of SriLankan Airlines Arabic site, offers 30% discount on all online bookings

SriLanka, June 5: The new site (www.srilankan.com/en_uk/ae) is equipped with advanced features to provide a hassle-free and comprehensive web experience, allowing the users the convenience of fulfilling travel preliminaries at their fingertips, offering them the opportunity to independently control their own bookings. In addition, travellers can instantly claim the online offers that SriLankan launches and make their payments via credit card, earning more credit in the process.

In celebration of the launch of its Arabic site, SriLankan is offering passengers a 30% discount on all online bookings out of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and UAE, to SriLankan’s directly operated destinations made until 10 July.

Travel is restricted between 25 July and 30 November, providing Middle Eastern travellers with a great excuse to go on vacation or to purchase air tickets for expatriate workers.

SriLankan Airlines’ country manager – Dubai, Ms. Desiree Premachandra said: “In our network and market expansions, the Middle East plays a vital role. We are delighted to reach to our passengers in the region with the Arabic site, which will provide them a more comprehensive and enjoyable browsing experience. We are confident that this will significantly contribute to make SriLankan Airlines a preferred carrier among Middle Eastern travellers.”

A key feature of the website is the ease with which customers can purchase tickets online and manage their bookings through its simplified user interface to check-in, pre-order meals, request for child care or special assistance, make purchases from the duty free collection among many such facilities. SriLankan Airlines has further personalised the experience by offering the site in the Arabic language as well, for those of who wish to make their bookings in their mother tongue.

Users can also look forward to special online offers, global travel bargains, extra baggage allowances, upgrade offers and other incredible opportunities, updated in real time on the new site. Details of SriLankan’s latest on-board entertainment system, frequent flyer programme FlySmiLes, SriLankan Holidays and much more are also just a click away.

The new site has been designed to the highest global compatibility standards and is backed by a dedicated team of customer care professionals so the airline constantly interacts with its passengers to provide a more personalized experience. The site is designed to learn from its engagement with each person, and makes smart suggestions for their travel.

It also adapts to any interface – desktop, laptop, tab or smart phone – so customers can easily manage their flights wherever they are. Passengers can also download the SriLankan Mobile App for easier access which allows them to control their booking while on the go.

Dedicated native language home pages are available to users in all countries which SriLankan Airlines operates to, as well as Australia, USA and Canada. Users can experience superior site response speed, with streamlined content distribution from multiple geographic locations.

Source: traveldailymedia.com