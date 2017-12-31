Celebrations begin as New Zealand welcomes 2018

Auckland [New Zealand], Dec 31: The New Year has officially begun, as midnight passed in New Zealand, one of the first places in the world to welcome in 2018.

Multi-coloured fireworks exploded across the city skyline at midnight as thousands of cheering revellers rang in the New Year at Auckland.

Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome in 2018 an hour earlier.

Australians have also started to gather around the Sydney Harbour Bridge in anticipation of one of the best firework displays in the world, with a preview already taking place earlier in the night. (ANI)

