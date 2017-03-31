Celebrities must understand that their Rajya Sabha seat is not 'ornamental': NCP.

New Delhi, March 31: A day after Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal questioned the frequent absence of celebrity figures nominated to Rajya Sabha, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday backed Naresh Agrawal, saying that the legislators should not think that it is just an ‘ornamental seat’ and they do not have to worry about work.

“There are about a dozen nominated members who are picked up by the Government of India and nominated by the President at the instance of the Council of Ministers because they have surpassed in their particular fields. When they are given this honour it is expected that they would bestow their excellence, experience, expertise, wisdom by means of House proceedings. It is not just an ornamental seat that they have just become MP and taken oath thereafter they never bother to work and contribute to the Rajya Sabha. This is what we have been undergoing. Present celebrities are hardly seen in the House. What is worth and utility of their holding the seat,” NCP leader Majeed Memon told ANI.

He further said that the government should appoint such people who are willing to serve and contribute.

Echoing similar views, another NCP leader Tariq Anwar said the nominated MP’s have been given an important responsibility and therefore their non-participation in the House proceedings is wrong.

“Naresh Agrawal has raised a very important issue. Nominated members are celebrities and are nominated by the President but it does not mean that they won’t contribute in day-to-day activities of parliament. They have to give their time. They have been given an important responsibility and their non-participation is not right,” Anwar told ANI.

Agarwal yesterday questioned the continued absence of sportspersons and Bollywood stars, nominated to Rajya Sabha.

Raising the issue during zero hours, Agarwal said, “There are 12 nominated members in RS according to provisions of the Constitution. The council of ministers recommends their names after which President nominates them. These people have been nominated to represent Parliament but we don’t see them (in the House).”

“If they are not interested, shouldn’t they resign,” he asked.

Agarwal had raised the issue through a ‘point-of-order’ when the House met for the day.

Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha, other nominated members include Anu Aga, Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Swapan Dasgupta, Roopa Ganguly, Narendra Jadhav, M. C. Mary Kom, K. Parasaran, Gopi Suresh, Subramanian Swamy and KTS Tulsi. (ANI)