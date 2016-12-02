Celebrity fashion designer Tom Ford refuses to design dress for Melania Trump

New York, Dec 02: Celebrity fashion designer Tom Ford says he will not be designing clothes for Melania Trump as she is not right fit for his image. Recently designer Sophie Theallet said she would not be outfitting Melania, citing President-elect Donald Trump’s “racism, sexism and xenophobia” as the root of her decision, said The Hollywood Reporter.

“She’s not necessarily my image. I was asked to dress her quite a few years ago. I declined,” Ford said. The designer, who voted for Hillary Clinton, noted that it wasn’t necessarily Melania so much as her position as the first lady that factored into his decision.

“Even had Hillary won, she shouldn’t be wearing my clothes. They’re too expensive. And I don’t mean that in a bad way ‘” they’re not artificially expensive, it’s the cost to make these things.” When asked if Melania should stay away from expensive pieces, he added, “I’m going to leave that to Melania.”