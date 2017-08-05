Celebs Miley Cyrus, Zach Braff and Ellen DeGeneres thank former US president Barack Obama on his 56th birthday
Washington,August5:Singer Miley Cyrus, actor Zach Braff and presenter Ellen DeGeneres have led a wave of celebrity tributes to Barack Obama on his 56th birthday.
Stars from across the showbusiness industry shared their pictures and happy memories of the former US president to celebrate his special day on Friday.
Cyrus said she missed the father of two, as she posted a picture of him in sunglasses on Instagram.
Ignoring the fact that he is no longer the White House leader, she wrote: “Happy birthday Mr. President @barackobama !!! We love & miss you dearly!”