Census shows 10,000 transgenders living in Pakistan

Islamabad/Pakistan, August 26: In a census carried out previously in Pakistan, it was disclosed that around 10,418 transgenders are living in the country. It means that the transgenders are just 0.05% out of 207 million poulation in Pakistan. The above data shows that around 7,651 transgenders resides in the urban areas and the rest 2,767 are living in the rural areas.

The census revealed that 6,709 transgender people live in Punjab; 2,527 in Sindh, 913 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), 133 in Islamabad, 109 in Balochistan and 27 in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), reports The Express Tribune. The transgender community was counted for the first time in the country’s history by enumerators.

Welcoming the government’s new policy to compile separate population figure for the transgender people, All Pakistan Shemale Association President Almas Boby also urged to launch welfare programmes for the community.

The result of the 6th Population and Housing Census, which was released on Friday, also showed the country’s male and female population at 106 million and 101 million respectively. (ANI)