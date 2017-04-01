Central cabinet okays new Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill

New Delhi, April 01: Are you thinking of buying a second-hand vehicle? Do you know vehicle you are buying is stolen or has been involved in any crime? If not, you will be able to find out it soon…

This will be possible as the Central Cabinet on Friday approved changes in the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, which includes having a national register of all vehicles. The cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government claiming to be it is the biggest reform in the road transport sector, which will be introduced in Parliament also.

The updated details of vehicles such as the engine number, chassis number, make and year of manufacture will be available on the national register and this will help to check the credentials while approving the ownership transfer of all vehicles.

This will also make it almost impossible for inter-state gangs involved in stealing vehicles from one state and selling them in other states with forged documents.

The Cabinet also approved fixing the immediate compensation to road crash victims -Rs 5 lakh for death and Rs 2.5 lakh for serious injuries -besides increasing the compensation for hit and run cases from present Rs 50,000 to Rs two lakh.

Much more strict penalties are proposed in the Bill, for high-risk offenses such as drunken driving, dangerous driving, overloading, non-adherence to safety norms by drivers (such as the use of seat belt, helmets etc.).

The Amendment Bill also provides for facilitating delivery of services to citizens and transporters. It proposes Aadhar-based verification for grant of online services including learner’s license. With this step would ensure the integrity of the online services and also stop the creation of duplicate licenses.

The bill aims to provide for maximum governance with minimum Government. This would help in reducing the harassment faced by stakeholders at Regional Transport Offices (RTO offices). A national database of vehicles and driving licenses would help in safety and security and avoid malpractices.

Road safety is a major thrust area for the cause of public health. Nearly 1.5 lakh Indians lost their lives in road accidents last year.

With Agency Inputs.