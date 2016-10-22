Central Council of Homeopathy President Ramjee Singh arrested by CBI in bribery case

October 22, 2016 | By :
CBI books former Haryana IAS and ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda's key aide in DA case

New Delhi, Oct 22 :  The CBI on Saturday arrested Central Council of Homeopathy President Ramjee Singh and another person on charges of accepting Rs 20 lakh in bribe to give a favourable inspection report for setting up of a homeopathy college.

Singh, who was elected the council chief in 2009, was arrested along with Harishankar Jha during a raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a complaint.

Singh has served both as president and secretary of the Homeoopathic Association of India.

The Central Council of Homoeopathy, a statutory body under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, is a regulatory authority for homoeopathy system of medicine.

It is entrusted with the work of maintaining the register of practitioners and the standards in homeopathic education.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Medical college scam: Delhi court issues notice to CBI
Supreme Court Of India
SC pulls up CBI’s Special Investigation Team in Manipur fake encounters probe
SC may not to hear Judge BH Loya death case on Monday
CBI questions Farooq Abdullah on cricket scam
Waited for seven years; couldn’t find concrete evidence: CBI Judge in 2G case verdict
CBI courts clean chit to Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G scam that led to downfall of UPA
Top