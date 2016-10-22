Central Council of Homeopathy President Ramjee Singh arrested by CBI in bribery case

New Delhi, Oct 22 : The CBI on Saturday arrested Central Council of Homeopathy President Ramjee Singh and another person on charges of accepting Rs 20 lakh in bribe to give a favourable inspection report for setting up of a homeopathy college.

Singh, who was elected the council chief in 2009, was arrested along with Harishankar Jha during a raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a complaint.

Singh has served both as president and secretary of the Homeoopathic Association of India.

The Central Council of Homoeopathy, a statutory body under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, is a regulatory authority for homoeopathy system of medicine.

It is entrusted with the work of maintaining the register of practitioners and the standards in homeopathic education.