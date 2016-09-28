Central Government clears bonus of thirteen Lakh railway employees

New Delhi, September 28: The central Government of India cleared the bonus of railway employees. Around 13 lakh railway employees would be benefited by this bonus. The bonus is given on the basis of 78-day-productivity analysis of employees.

This could mean that the employees will get Rs 8897 as bonus for this month.

In 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 also,78-day wages were given as PLB to railway employees. Productivity-linked bonus is paid to railway employees each year.