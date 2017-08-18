Central Government extends deadline for filing GST returns till 28 August

New Delhi, August 18: The Central Government on Thursday extended the scheduled date for filing of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) return for civilians, who need to avail the shifting input tax credit. According to the rules, the Goods and Services Tax for a month of July 2017 should be paid by August 20, 2017. Only after the payment of full Goods and Services Tax returns via “Form 3B” could be filed. The last date for filing the “Form 3B” is extended till August 28, 2017.

Some concerns were lifted in regard to the unavailability of the Form 3B for claim of the shifting tax input credit on the Goods and Services Tax Network website. According to the Ministry of Finance, the form would be available on the website from August 21, 2017.

The Ministry of Finance sated in a statement that “A small opportunity would be given to the taxpayers, who want to avail the transitional input tax credit. The taxpayers must calculate their tax debts after knowing the approximate value of transitional tax credit according to the FORM TRANS I. The taxpayers should make a full statement of the debts after fixing the shifting input tax credit before 20 August, 2017. They would get time till 28 August, 2017 to submit the FORM TRANS I and Form 3B.”

In addition, the Ministry of Finance briefed that any shortage in the amount which is already paid versus the “amount unpaid on submission of Form 3B”should be paid with 18 per cent interest rate from August 21 till the differential amount is paid.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner of Ernst and Young company said that “This benefit can only accessed by those people who would file TRAN 1 on or before August 28. This benefit would contribute a large-scale cash flow relief to the industry.”