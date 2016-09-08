Central government extends Leave Travel Concession facility for Jammu and Kashmir, aims at boosting tourism

September 8, 2016 | By :
Jammu – Srinagar highway just after Jammu city.

New Delhi, September 8: In a step aimed at boosting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has decided to extend the facility to travel by any airlines on Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for its employees for two years, it was announced on Thursday.

“To boost the tourism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to extend the facility to travel by any airlines on LTC,” an official statement here said.

Tulips in Asias largest tulip garden in Srinagar.

Tulips in Asias largest tulip garden in Srinagar.

The concession can be availed under the special dispensation scheme for central government employees for a period of two years beyond September 25, 2016, the statement added.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
Terrorists attack army camp in Jammu and Kashmir
Positive changes witnessed in Kashmir during PDP-BJP rule: Mehbooba
India emerges as Australia’s fastest growing market for tourism
Sacrifice of our jawans won’t go in vain: Rajnath Singh on Jammu and Kashmir attacks
Foreign tourist arrivals to India increase by 15.6 %; e-Tourist Visa records 58.8% jump
Top