Central government extends Leave Travel Concession facility for Jammu and Kashmir, aims at boosting tourism

New Delhi, September 8: In a step aimed at boosting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has decided to extend the facility to travel by any airlines on Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for its employees for two years, it was announced on Thursday.

“To boost the tourism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to extend the facility to travel by any airlines on LTC,” an official statement here said.

The concession can be availed under the special dispensation scheme for central government employees for a period of two years beyond September 25, 2016, the statement added.