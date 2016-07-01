Central Government plans to develop 144 tourists sites with more accessability to disabled people

New Delhi, July 1: he government plans to set up solar wheelchairs, battery-driven carts, and special toilets at 145 cultural landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and Jagannath Temple, to ensure they are accessible for the differently-abled.The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a government agency attached to the ministry of culture, has identified 50 such ancient sites for the initial phase, says a report in dailymail.

It has prepared a list of monuments under its Adarsh Smarak Yojana which witness very high tourist footfall, where disabled-friendly measures will be implemented first.

The list includes the Ajanta and Ellora Caves of Maharashtra, Delhi’s Qutb Complex and Red Fort, Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Fort and Brahma Temple, the Group of Monuments at Hampi in Karnataka, and Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple.

Analysts say the step is crucial in India. At least 50-80 million differently-abled people frequently fight discrimination and stigma in the country, while underdeveloped infrastructure in many areas makes it difficult for them to get around.

“The initiatives have been taken up as part of the ‘Accessible India Campaign’ conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” DEPwD joint secretary Mukesh Jain told Mail Today.

“The programme is being executed under the direction of the DEPwD (department of empowerment of persons with disabilities) only as we are making all heritage and religious sites disabled- friendly by introducing special arrangements for ‘Divyang’ people.”

In an ambitious move to enable persons with disabilities to gain universal access, the Centre had launched the “Accessible India Campaign” (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) in December, last year.